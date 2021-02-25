Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA) Trading Down 16.8%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) shares traded down 16.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 864,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 763,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.