Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 343.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROG. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

