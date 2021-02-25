Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $560.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $26.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $387.20. The stock had a trading volume of 192,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,020. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.94 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 900,501 shares of company stock worth $331,206,684. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.