ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.22 or 0.00519310 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.