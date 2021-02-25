Rope Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Rope token can now be bought for $37.00 or 0.00078669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $23,053.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rope has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $227.76 or 0.00484214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00064503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00079406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.91 or 0.00456902 BTC.

Rope Token Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

