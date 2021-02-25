Rosenblatt Securities Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,900.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify stock traded down $15.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,285.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,259.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,086.87. The stock has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 821.62, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,560,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after purchasing an additional 989,113 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,006,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,903 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,599,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,657,000 after purchasing an additional 357,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,926,637,000 after acquiring an additional 498,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

