Rosenblatt Securities Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,900.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.
Shopify stock traded down $15.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,285.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,259.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,086.87. The stock has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 821.62, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,560,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,090,644,000 after purchasing an additional 989,113 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,006,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,903 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,599,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,657,000 after purchasing an additional 357,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,926,637,000 after acquiring an additional 498,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.