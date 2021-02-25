Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 187.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $122.29. 17,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 147.16, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $123.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

