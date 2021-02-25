Roth Capital Boosts ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Price Target to $9.25

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $7.50 to $9.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORBC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. 19,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,849. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $114,228.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

