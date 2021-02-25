Roth Capital Increases Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target to $13.00

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.40% from the company’s current price.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

CSPR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 23,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,344. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

