Roth Capital Raises KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $55.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its target price increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,675. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $21,036,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

