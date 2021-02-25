Roth Capital Raises PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target to $10.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of PowerFleet stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $252.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

