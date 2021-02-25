Rotten Reaches Market Cap of $763,107.87 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 67.8% against the US dollar. One Rotten token can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $763,107.87 and approximately $25,996.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00706352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00028975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00035245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 59,335,610 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

