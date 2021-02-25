Rovida Advisors Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Rovida Advisors Inc. cut its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Akoustis Technologies accounts for approximately 0.2% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned about 0.81% of Akoustis Technologies worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,435. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,425 shares of company stock worth $1,118,183 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.