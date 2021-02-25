Rovida Advisors Inc. Has $6.59 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rovida Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.71. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $330.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.91.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

