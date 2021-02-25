Rovida Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Rovida Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Bilibili makes up 0.4% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $14.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.74. The company had a trading volume of 255,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,063. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

