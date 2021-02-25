Rovida Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 341,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.3% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 61,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 250,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

