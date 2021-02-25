Rovida Advisors Inc. Purchases 97,500 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up approximately 4.5% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Boeing worth $76,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

The Boeing stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.90. The stock had a trading volume of 225,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,046,079. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $320.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

