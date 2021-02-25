Rovida Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the quarter. Dada Nexus comprises approximately 14.6% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.09% of Dada Nexus worth $249,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $265,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.19. 9,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $61.27.

DADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

