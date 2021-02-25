Rovida Advisors Inc. Sells 12,960 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Rovida Advisors Inc. decreased its position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of DZS worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DZS by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DZS in the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of DZS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 1,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,920. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $373.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

