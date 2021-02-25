Royal Bank of Canada Boosts National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$88.00

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.50 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$84.44.

Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$80.48. 833,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$38.67 and a 12 month high of C$80.76.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2000002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,154,897. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,864,547.20. Insiders have sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 in the last ninety days.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

