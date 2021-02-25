Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $23.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 113,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,489. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.