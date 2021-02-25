Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

TSE:SMU.UN traded down C$0.33 on Thursday, hitting C$13.55. 414,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

