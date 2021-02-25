Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $26.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

AUPH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 216,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,858. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 201,880 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

