Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8576 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.
Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.
NYSE RY traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,316. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.63.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.