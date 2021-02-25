Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8576 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

NYSE RY traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,316. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.63.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

