Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $90.14. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.811 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

