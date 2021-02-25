Royal Bank of Canada Trims Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Target Price to $113.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of WCN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.74. 55,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,956. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 353.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 455.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

