Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$133.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s current price.
RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.09.
Shares of TSE RY traded down C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$110.65. 2,162,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,060. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$72.00 and a 1-year high of C$113.39. The stock has a market cap of C$157.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$107.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.56.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,131.53.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
