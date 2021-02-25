Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$133.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s current price.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.09.

Shares of TSE RY traded down C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$110.65. 2,162,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,060. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$72.00 and a 1-year high of C$113.39. The stock has a market cap of C$157.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$107.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.5100006 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,131.53.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

