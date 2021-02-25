Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CSFB from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$115.09.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock traded down C$1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$110.65. 2,162,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.56. The company has a market cap of C$157.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$113.39.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.5100006 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,131.53.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.