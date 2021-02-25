Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CSFB from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$115.09.
Shares of RY stock traded down C$1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$110.65. 2,162,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.56. The company has a market cap of C$157.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$113.39.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,131.53.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.