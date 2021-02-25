Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$109.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,131.53.

TSE RY opened at C$111.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$159.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$113.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.5100006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

