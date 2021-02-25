Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $117.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Group traded as high as $99.23 and last traded at $95.09, with a volume of 51456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.66.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

