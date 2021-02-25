Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.39, but opened at C$0.36. Royal Road Minerals shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 42,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$99.27 million and a P/E ratio of -14.26.

Royal Road Minerals Company Profile (CVE:RYR)

Royal Road Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Los Andes project located in Boaco department of Nicaragua; and the Piedra Iman property located in northwestern Nicaragua.

