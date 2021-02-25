Royce & Associates LP Acquires 165,536 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 165,536 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.60% of Kimball Electronics worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 406.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

