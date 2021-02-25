Royce & Associates LP Acquires 214,626 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,626 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 6.64% of Iteris worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 479.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In related news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $244.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

