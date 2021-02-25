Royce & Associates LP Acquires 23,577 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.13% of Compass Diversified worth $14,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CODI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 13.8% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Compass Diversified by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $38,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,111 shares of company stock worth $1,378,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CODI stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

