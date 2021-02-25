Royce & Associates LP Acquires 418,992 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 131.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 418,992 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.12% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after buying an additional 149,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,782,000 after buying an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 93,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 340,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $827.13 million, a P/E ratio of -64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

