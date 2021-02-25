Royce & Associates LP Acquires 68,871 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.57% of Werner Enterprises worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after acquiring an additional 949,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 222.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 324,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 223,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3,441.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 193,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $3,632,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

