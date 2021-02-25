Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.33% of frontdoor worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 14.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 10.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $2,270,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 42.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

