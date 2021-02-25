Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,548 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.43% of CNO Financial Group worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 137,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 390,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 94,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

