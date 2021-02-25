Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 6.40% of Timberland Bancorp worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 261,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $120,684.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $106,393.50. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSBK opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $28.81.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

