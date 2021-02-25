Royce & Associates LP Buys 13,055 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.19% of RenaissanceRe worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

NYSE RNR opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $201.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.