Royce & Associates LP Buys 21,500 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.40% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after acquiring an additional 665,527 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after acquiring an additional 278,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 220,090 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 173,911 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 42,872 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $220,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,615. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

