Royce & Associates LP Buys 29,500 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $226.02 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.