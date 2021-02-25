Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113,476 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.69% of Comfort Systems USA worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $66.27.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

