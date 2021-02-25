Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 202.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,994 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.08% of Cutera worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cutera by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Cutera by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cutera by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cutera from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $660.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

