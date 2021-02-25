Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 7.52% of GP Strategies worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

GPX stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. GP Strategies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

