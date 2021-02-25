Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.59% of Veeco Instruments worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VECO. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

