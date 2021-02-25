Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 180.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,450 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.79% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 423,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,396 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 369,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 306,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.33 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.