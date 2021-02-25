Royce & Associates LP Has $12.52 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.34% of Select Medical worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Select Medical stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.