Royce & Associates LP Has $12.68 Million Stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.73% of DZS worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $375.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

