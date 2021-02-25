Royce & Associates LP Has $12.89 Million Stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,524 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.93% of U.S. Concrete worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $55.64 on Thursday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $927.85 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

